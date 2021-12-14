54,329 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 54,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,689,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,765,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.48. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

