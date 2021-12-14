$48.04 Million in Sales Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $48.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $143.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $183.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $177.84 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,967. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $807.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.50%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

