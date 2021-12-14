41,079 Shares in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of PFSweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at $529,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 177,385 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

