$4.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.78. 202,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

