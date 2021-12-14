321,332 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 321,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000. Graphic Packaging accounts for 2.5% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 0.10% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.