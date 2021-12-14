3,112 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Lennar by 8.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 100,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $113.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

