$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

