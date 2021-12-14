$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Discovery has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $78.14.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

