27,072 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,072 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,000. Netflix makes up approximately 6.8% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $593.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,594. The firm has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $649.52 and a 200-day moving average of $578.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

