$25.99 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report sales of $25.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.12 million, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $107.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,461 shares of company stock valued at $180,332. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primis Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its position in Primis Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $357.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

