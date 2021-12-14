2,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $20,904,000.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,874.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315 over the last three months.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE ACHR opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99. Archer Aviation Inc has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

