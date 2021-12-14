$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to post $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,617.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

