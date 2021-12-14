$182.15 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $182.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.43 million and the lowest is $180.38 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $720.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.61 million to $721.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $748.30 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

