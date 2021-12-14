$167.83 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $167.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $665.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 639,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.