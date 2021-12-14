$167.83 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $167.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $665.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 639,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

