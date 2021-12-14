1,585 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $257.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

