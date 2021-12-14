12,972 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 263,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 101.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

