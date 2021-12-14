11,400 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of DVN opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 201.20%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

