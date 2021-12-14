10,759 Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

MEG stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $348,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,096 shares of company stock worth $28,400,600. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

