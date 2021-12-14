$1.80 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Equifax reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $297.05 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.