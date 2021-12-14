$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 8,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

