$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Carter’s reported sales of $989.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Carter’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.96. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

