$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,819 shares of company stock valued at $530,790. 22.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 197,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

