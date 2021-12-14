-$0.58 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.40. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

