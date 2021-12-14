-$0.58 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,076. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.40. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.