$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

