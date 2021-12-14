$0.48 EPS Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

