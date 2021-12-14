$0.46 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Ormat Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

ORA traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.22. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

