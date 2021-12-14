-$0.35 EPS Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.45). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

PROF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $220.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.06. Profound Medical has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $28.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $177,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $426,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

