-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.22). Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 280,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.