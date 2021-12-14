$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NYSE PSTG opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

