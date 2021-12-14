-$0.14 EPS Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

NAUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NAUT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. 622,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,876. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

