-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. Castlight Health reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 over the last ninety days. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4,218.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 1,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

