Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

ZYME has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Zymeworks stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $748.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.89. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

