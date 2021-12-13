ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.05.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of ZTO opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
