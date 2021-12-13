ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ZTO opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

