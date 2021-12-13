ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) versus Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Head to Head Survey

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marin Software alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marin Software and ZIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIX 0 4 2 0 2.33

ZIX has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given ZIX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIX has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and ZIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 2.38 -$14.05 million ($0.95) -4.85 ZIX $218.48 million 2.20 -$6.43 million ($0.38) -22.32

ZIX has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. ZIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and ZIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% ZIX -4.37% 58.68% 4.05%

Summary

ZIX beats Marin Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.