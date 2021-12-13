Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 13th

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 13th. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ZTAQU opened at $10.06 on Monday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,525,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $11,637,000.

