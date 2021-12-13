Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Lowered to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $158.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.08.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $119.55 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

