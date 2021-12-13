Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) to “Strong-Buy”

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

PLAB opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,900 shares of company stock worth $1,149,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Photronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

