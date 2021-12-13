Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.09. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

