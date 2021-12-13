Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Sell

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.48. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.