Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

