Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SYRS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 9,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

