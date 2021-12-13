Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SYRS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 9,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.