Zacks: Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce $16.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. MannKind reported sales of $18.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,472. MannKind has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.82.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

