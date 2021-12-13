Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

Galapagos stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 266,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M grew its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

