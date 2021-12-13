Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to post sales of $465.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.89 million to $494.00 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $460.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.40.

NYSE SAM traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.20. 4,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,059. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.02 and its 200-day moving average is $677.63. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $435.12 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

