Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,540,142. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.06. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

