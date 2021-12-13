Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post $58.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $185.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $188.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $286.24 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,863,000 after buying an additional 211,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eventbrite by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Eventbrite by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Eventbrite by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

