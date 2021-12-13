Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.