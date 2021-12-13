Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $67,376,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,958,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.