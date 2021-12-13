Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Brokerages expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report $57.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $195.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $196.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $258.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvePoint.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other AvePoint news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $246,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 842,684 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 4,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

