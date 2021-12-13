Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $638.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $638.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $636.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $641.10 million. Atlassian reported sales of $501.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $372.62. The stock had a trading volume of 694,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,672. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

